Brokerages Set BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) PT at $132.67

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.67.

DOOO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BRP from C$137.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. DA Davidson cut BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of BRP from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $73.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 2.26. BRP has a 1-year low of $58.71 and a 1-year high of $90.42.

BRP Increases Dividend

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. BRP had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 779.10%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that BRP will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.132 dividend. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.52%.

Institutional Trading of BRP

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRP by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,200,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,202,000 after purchasing an additional 30,978 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 802,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,671,000 after acquiring an additional 407,545 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of BRP by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 484,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,978,000 after acquiring an additional 18,507 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BRP by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,974,000 after acquiring an additional 106,544 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in BRP by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 467,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,641,000 after purchasing an additional 59,816 shares in the last quarter. 27.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes year-round products, seasonal products and powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.