VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Receives $5.69 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.69.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of VTEX in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of VTEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of VTEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

VTEX stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63. VTEX has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $6.33. The stock has a market cap of $680.36 million, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in VTEX during the third quarter valued at about $8,396,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in VTEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,747,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in VTEX by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,129,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,397,000 after acquiring an additional 667,849 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in VTEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,245,000. Finally, Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in VTEX by 37.0% in the third quarter. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

