Fastenal (FAST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 13th. Analysts expect Fastenal to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Fastenal to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fastenal Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $52.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $59.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.03. The company has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.88.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In related news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fastenal

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

