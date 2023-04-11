Brokerages Set Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Price Target at $107.25

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.25.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays lowered Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.
Insider Activity at Ingredion
In other news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $713,394.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,372.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,121 shares of company stock valued at $713,593. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.
Ingredion Price Performance
INGR stock opened at $101.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.69. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Ingredion has a 12-month low of $78.81 and a 12-month high of $105.24.
Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingredion will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.
Ingredion Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 38.69%.
About Ingredion
Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.
