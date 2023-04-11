Brokerages Set Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Price Target at $107.25

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays lowered Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Insider Activity at Ingredion

In other news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $713,394.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,372.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,121 shares of company stock valued at $713,593. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingredion

Ingredion Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INGR. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,667,220,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

INGR stock opened at $101.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.69. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Ingredion has a 12-month low of $78.81 and a 12-month high of $105.24.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingredion will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 38.69%.

About Ingredion

(Get Rating)

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.