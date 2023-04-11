Brokerages Set Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Target Price at $49.44

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.44.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HWC shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $36.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.61. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $34.42 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.31.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $375.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.47 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 35.69%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $334,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 285.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 15,006 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the third quarter worth approximately $771,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $869,000. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Featured Articles

