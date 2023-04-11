Brokerages Set Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Price Target at $7.44

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NU shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on NU from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $4.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of -56.50 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.41. NU has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $7.69.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. NU had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Equities research analysts expect that NU will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of NU by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NU by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 93,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in NU by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,228,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 6,071 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 47.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

