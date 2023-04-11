Hooker Furnishings (HOFT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 13th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hooker Furnishings Trading Up 2.2 %

HOFT opened at $18.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $212.21 million, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Hooker Furnishings has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $22.10.

Hooker Furnishings Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Hooker Furnishings’s payout ratio is 108.64%.

Institutional Trading of Hooker Furnishings

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hooker Furnishings in the fourth quarter valued at $1,835,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Hooker Furnishings by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 26,002 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 5.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hooker Furnishings in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hooker Furnishings Company Profile

Hooker Furnishings Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through the following segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, Domestic Upholstery, and Other.

