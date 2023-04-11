Hooker Furnishings (HOFT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 13th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Hooker Furnishings Trading Up 2.2 %
HOFT opened at $18.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $212.21 million, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Hooker Furnishings has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $22.10.
Hooker Furnishings Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Hooker Furnishings’s payout ratio is 108.64%.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hooker Furnishings in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Hooker Furnishings Company Profile
Hooker Furnishings Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through the following segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, Domestic Upholstery, and Other.
