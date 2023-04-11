Delta Air Lines (DAL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.03 billion. On average, analysts expect Delta Air Lines to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $33.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.25. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $46.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.53.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $593,207.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $219,294.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $593,207.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at $640,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,902. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Delta Air Lines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 429.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 293.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

