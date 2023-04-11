Analysts Set Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Price Target at $6.00

Shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLSD shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearside Biomedical

In other Clearside Biomedical news, CEO George M. Lasezkay sold 20,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $29,243.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,482.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 47,760 shares of company stock worth $70,428 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 435,734 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 2,760.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 116,287 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 314.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 65,424 shares in the last quarter. 20.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $1.24 on Friday. Clearside Biomedical has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24.

About Clearside Biomedical

(Get Rating)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which delivers therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. Its pipeline include CLS-AX, Integrin Inhibitor, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H. White, and Henry F.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.