Analysts Set Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Price Target at $6.00

Shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLSD shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Clearside Biomedical
In other Clearside Biomedical news, CEO George M. Lasezkay sold 20,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $29,243.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,482.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 47,760 shares of company stock worth $70,428 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearside Biomedical
Clearside Biomedical Price Performance
NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $1.24 on Friday. Clearside Biomedical has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24.
About Clearside Biomedical
Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which delivers therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. Its pipeline include CLS-AX, Integrin Inhibitor, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H. White, and Henry F.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)
- This Is Why Penny Stock GreenPower Motor Company Is A Win
- Comcast Sum of All Parts is Producing a Cumulative Effect
- The Greenbrier Companies: All Aboard For High-Yield In 2023
- Coty Stock is on the Comeback Trail
- Splunk Stock is an AI-Powered Enterprise SEIM Play
Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.