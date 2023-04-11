Brokerages Set Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) PT at C$1.46

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.46.
TWM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$1.80 to C$1.15 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a report on Friday, March 10th. National Bankshares cut shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a report on Friday, March 10th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.65 to C$1.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Price Performance
TSE TWM opened at C$0.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$382.14 million, a PE ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.08, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 52-week low of C$0.85 and a 52-week high of C$1.72.
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.
