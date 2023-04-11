Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Receives $90.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.20.

KOF has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOF. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 57.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 415.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KOF opened at $82.67 on Friday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12 month low of $51.96 and a 12 month high of $82.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.29.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.63. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile



Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of beverages. Its product line includes sparkling beverages, sports drinks, energy drinks, juices & nectars, dairy products, teas, fruit-based beverages, sparkling water, and purified water. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico and Central America and South America.

