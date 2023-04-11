Brokerages Set B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Price Target at $6.14

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.14.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. CIBC lowered shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of B2Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $4.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.91. B2Gold has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $5.07.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $592.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.00 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 8.80%. Equities research analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B2Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTG. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in B2Gold during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 31.6% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in B2Gold by 13.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 234,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 27,327 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in B2Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in B2Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About B2Gold

(Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.