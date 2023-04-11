Brokerages Set CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) PT at $21.50

Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTO. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Compass Point decreased their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Shares of CTO stock opened at $16.66 on Friday. CTO Realty Growth has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $23.07. The firm has a market cap of $383.35 million, a PE ratio of -217.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is currently -1,982.52%.

In related news, CEO John P. Albright purchased 6,200 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.01 per share, with a total value of $105,462.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,046,802.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 23,113 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $371,194.78. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 160,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,955.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Albright acquired 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.01 per share, with a total value of $105,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 531,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,046,802.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 93,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,256 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 19.5% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 47.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

