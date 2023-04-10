Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $653.22 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,711,526 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 158,938 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $653,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 306.0% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 297.7% in the third quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $51.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.47 and a 200-day moving average of $47.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $53.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

