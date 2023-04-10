Thomas Story & Son LLC Has $5.96 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Thomas Story & Son LLC lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,270 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 3.0% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 10,024 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,836 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $441,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABT. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.88.

ABT opened at $104.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.41. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $124.36. The stock has a market cap of $182.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

