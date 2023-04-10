Chapin Davis Inc. Purchases New Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,166,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 139,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $78.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $159.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II acquired 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.58.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

