Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Sells 2,255 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 1.4% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 108.7% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in AbbVie by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

AbbVie Price Performance

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,268 shares of company stock worth $27,231,420. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $160.89. The company had a trading volume of 189,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,168,832. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.97. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $175.04. The company has a market cap of $283.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.56%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Articles

