Hudson Value Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 66,600 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 79,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 21,412 shares in the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Optas LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 25,148 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Comcast by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 21,227 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $37.69 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $48.42. The company has a market cap of $158.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

