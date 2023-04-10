Chapin Davis Inc. Buys Shares of 12,730 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,730 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth about $182,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Comcast by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2,448.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,100,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $178,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900,594 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,532,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,880,654,000 after buying an additional 2,987,515 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comcast Stock Down 0.6 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $37.69 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $48.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.59 and a 200 day moving average of $35.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $158.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.48%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.