Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,972 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $41,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $138.78. The stock had a trading volume of 213,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,744. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.50. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89. The firm has a market cap of $98.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

