Hudson Value Partners LLC Buys 260 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,531,861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,523,939,000 after buying an additional 886,712 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,687,865 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,456,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,895,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,175,155,000 after acquiring an additional 778,040 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,626,729 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $863,390,000 after purchasing an additional 588,246 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,265 shares of company stock worth $6,806,775. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD stock opened at $92.47 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $109.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $148.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.10.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

