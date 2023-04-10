Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $11.46 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,354,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,367,000 after acquiring an additional 487,528 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,253,000 after buying an additional 1,197,851 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,447,000 after purchasing an additional 690,235 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,277,000 after acquiring an additional 516,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 9,707,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,938,000 after buying an additional 567,444 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VTI stock opened at $203.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.07. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $226.68. The company has a market capitalization of $278.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

