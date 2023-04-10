Thomas Story & Son LLC Buys 5,356 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Thomas Story & Son LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,043 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 2.1% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $777,111,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,368 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 68.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,593,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $544,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,276 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 75.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 6,696,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $526,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,932 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 40.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,085,692 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $884,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,228,544.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,265 shares of company stock valued at $6,806,775 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $92.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $109.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.91.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.10.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

