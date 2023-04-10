Signaturefd LLC Has $4.64 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,272 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,523 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 18,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 18,541 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 42,554 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.88.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $104.93 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.41. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $124.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

