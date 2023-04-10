AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Securities raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.29.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $161.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $175.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.11 and its 200-day moving average is $152.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.56%.

Insider Activity

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,268 shares of company stock worth $27,231,420. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

