Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Has $336,000 Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 43,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,756,000. PFG Advisors increased its stake in AbbVie by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 24,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 3,416.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 410,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 398,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.5 %

ABBV stock opened at $161.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $175.04. The company has a market cap of $285.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.11 and a 200-day moving average of $152.97.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,268 shares of company stock worth $27,231,420. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

