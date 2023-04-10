Advisory Alpha LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GEM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,028,000. Leeward Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $373.19 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $413.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.47. The company has a market capitalization of $278.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

