Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Purchases 828 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,700 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 1.5% of Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Financial Advisory Group grew its position in Walmart by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Down 0.2 %

WMT stock opened at $150.50 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $405.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.26.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $122,940,535.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,494,543,249.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 170,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $24,194,290.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 265,630,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,642,497,021.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $122,940,535.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,494,543,249.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

