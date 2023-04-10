Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lessened its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 495,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,026,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 55,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 28,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.17.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX opened at $98.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

