Marietta Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,875 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $229,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,669 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the first quarter worth $135,429,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after acquiring an additional 670,698 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 125.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $218,147,000 after acquiring an additional 632,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,588.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 558,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $67,580,000 after acquiring an additional 525,085 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA opened at $209.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.04. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $221.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($7.69) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BA. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.06.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.