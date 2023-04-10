Leeward Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Marion Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 659.9% in the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $373.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $369.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.47. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $413.68. The company has a market capitalization of $278.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.