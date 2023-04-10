Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,440 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,880,654,000 after buying an additional 2,987,515 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,801,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,015,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,157 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Comcast by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after purchasing an additional 189,845 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Comcast by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,596,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,132,332,000 after purchasing an additional 578,456 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 0.6 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $37.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $158.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.33. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 97.48%.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

