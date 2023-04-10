Concord Wealth Partners Decreases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Concord Wealth Partners lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.8% of Concord Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.67.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $270.37 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $280.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $667.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,773 shares of company stock valued at $23,587,650 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA



NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

