Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 178,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,067,000 after acquiring an additional 32,748 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. ADE LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,073,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 87,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,751,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $247.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.68 and a 200 day moving average of $227.24. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $283.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

