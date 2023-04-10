Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Sells 1,747 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,444 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 2.2% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 11,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 26,331 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $37.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

