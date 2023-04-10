United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $188.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.04. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The business had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.59 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.22.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Stories

