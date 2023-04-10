Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,525 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,101 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 111,735 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 99,319 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Northern Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $984,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 185.6% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 25,523 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 16,585 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $51.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.06. The firm has a market cap of $209.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $54.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

