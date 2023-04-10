Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,556,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96,132 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.28% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $435,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,621,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,248,626,000 after acquiring an additional 18,252,701 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859,100 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $345,861,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,822,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,144,788,000 after buying an additional 3,920,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5,232.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,211,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,619,000 after buying an additional 3,151,066 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE WFC opened at $37.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $50.19. The stock has a market cap of $142.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.54.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on WFC. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

