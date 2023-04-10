Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 14,162 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 733,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,162 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.29% of Lockheed Martin worth $357,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $491.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $475.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $464.71. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $373.67 and a 12-month high of $498.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $124.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 55.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Vertical Research downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $490.43.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Read More

