The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,864,590 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 17,020 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $355,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 17,150 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 22,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Planning Center Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.06.

Boeing Stock Down 0.4 %

Boeing stock opened at $210.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.04. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($7.69) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.