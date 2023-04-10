Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Sells 884 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.70 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $77.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.42.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.