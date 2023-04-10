Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Position Cut by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC lessened its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE opened at $370.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $109.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.86.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

