Welch Group LLC Raises Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $405,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $2,008,320.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,127.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $2,008,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,127.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $209.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $108.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.35.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.