Hudson Value Partners LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hudson Value Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 16,362.5% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,272,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 3,253,019 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,842,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,034,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,639 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 423.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,791,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,232 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 10.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9,434.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 925,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 915,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.4 %

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $184.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.86 and a 1 year high of $186.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Further Reading

