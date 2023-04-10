Mosaic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 145,090 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Mosaic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 145,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,310,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 13.0% of Mosaic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 154,770 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB opened at $108.33 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $108.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.76 and a 200-day moving average of $105.51.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

