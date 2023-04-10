NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 8,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 28,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II bought 2,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NEE opened at $78.97 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.08. The company has a market cap of $159.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

