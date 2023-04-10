Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Invests $2.90 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,104 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. OTR Global lowered shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.31.

In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 68,495 shares of company stock valued at $12,403,944 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META opened at $214.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.47. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $224.30. The company has a market cap of $556.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

