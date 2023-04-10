Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Has $10.68 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,898 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up 2.0% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $10,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 32.4% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.36. The stock had a trading volume of 557,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,563,567. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $269.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 83.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.55.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

