Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $139.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.50. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

