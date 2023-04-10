GEM Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

GEM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,813 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,615,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,028,100,000 after acquiring an additional 984,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in NIKE by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,245,370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,608,491,000 after buying an additional 682,827 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 14,367,995 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,194,268,000 after buying an additional 595,267 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,278,863 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $948,301,000 after buying an additional 61,311 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,768,567 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $728,843,000 after acquiring an additional 227,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $119.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $184.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $139.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.49.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HSBC raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

